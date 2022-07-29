Dr. Hug has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Hug, DC
Dr. Joseph Hug, DC is a Chiropractor in Lakewood, CO.
Agape' Chiropractic Health Center3222 S Vance St Ste 220, Lakewood, CO 80227 Directions (303) 987-3020
Been going to Dr Hug for over 23 yrs. Moved out of town a couple years ago and can’t find another Dr like him, so worth the drive back for occasional adjustments!!
About Dr. Joseph Hug, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1366650723
Dr. Hug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hug. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hug.
