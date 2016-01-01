See All Physicians Assistants in Washington, DC
Overview

Joseph Hudson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. 

Joseph Hudson works at Braun Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Office
    2112 F St NW Ste 701, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 816-7557
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Joseph Hudson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881848695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • George Washinghton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Hudson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Hudson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Hudson works at Braun Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Washington, DC. View the full address on Joseph Hudson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Joseph Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Hudson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

