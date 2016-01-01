Joseph Hudson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Hudson, PA-C
Overview
Joseph Hudson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC.
Joseph Hudson works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Office2112 F St NW Ste 701, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 816-7557Monday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Joseph Hudson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washinghton
Joseph Hudson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Joseph Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.