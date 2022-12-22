See All Physicians Assistants in Garden City, NY
Joseph Heimbauer, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Joseph Heimbauer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Garden City, NY. 

Joseph Heimbauer works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Garden City, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Centers of New York
    1305 Franklin Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 746-5550
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Joseph Heimbauer, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881900363
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Heimbauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Heimbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Heimbauer works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Joseph Heimbauer’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Joseph Heimbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Heimbauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Heimbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Heimbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

