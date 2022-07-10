Joseph Hayes, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Hayes, LPC
Overview
Joseph Hayes, LPC is a Counselor in Mount Pleasant, TX.
Locations
- 1 106 S Jefferson Ave Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Directions (903) 285-5121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Joe helped me make the journey from a sad self destructive person, to a happy, confident man looking forward to life. His counseling was personal and very effective. I would recommend him highly, and with no reservations.
About Joseph Hayes, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1225182462
Education & Certifications
- East Texas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Hayes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Joseph Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Hayes.
