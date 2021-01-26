Joseph Halvorson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Halvorson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Halvorson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joseph Halvorson, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Joseph Halvorson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joseph Halvorson?
He is wonderful! I've never felt more understood by any other primary I've ever seen. Never made me feel embarrassed about any issues. Never seems rushed. Very calming to be around. Listens and doesnt brush things off. Not only caring about physical issues but mental as well. He really seems to want to help. I cant recommend him enough!!!!
About Joseph Halvorson, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1992112635
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Halvorson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Halvorson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joseph Halvorson using Healthline FindCare.
Joseph Halvorson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Halvorson works at
Joseph Halvorson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Halvorson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Halvorson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Halvorson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.