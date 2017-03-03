Dr. Joseph Hadeed, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hadeed, PHD
Dr. Joseph Hadeed, PHD is a Psychologist in Milwaukie, OR.
Northwest Psychological Center, P.C.6902 SE Lake Rd Ste 202, Milwaukie, OR 97267 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Moda Health
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
He's such a great help to me. As expected, it's taken a while to get comfortable, but now I would not want to go anywhere else. And Rose, the office person, is a pleasure to work with. Only downside here is that he is one busy doctor! Fully recommended.
- Psychology
- English, Arabic
- University of Oregon
Dr. Hadeed speaks Arabic.
