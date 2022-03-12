See All Physicians Assistants in Medford, OR
Joseph Gatti, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Joseph Gatti, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR. 

Joseph Gatti works at The Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Meyerding Surgical Associates Inc.
    2924 Siskiyou Blvd Ste 200, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 731-0061
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CoolSculpting®
Microneedling
CoolSculpting®
Microneedling

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Joe and everyone there is so nice, professional and efficient! I get in and out quickly, which I love.
    Melissa Budreau — Mar 12, 2022
    About Joseph Gatti, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1801101100
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Gatti, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Gatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Gatti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Gatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Gatti works at The Clinic for Dermatology and Wellness in Medford, OR. View the full address on Joseph Gatti’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Joseph Gatti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Gatti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Gatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Gatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

