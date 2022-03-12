Joseph Gatti, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Gatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Gatti, PA-C
Overview
Joseph Gatti, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR.
Joseph Gatti works at
Locations
Meyerding Surgical Associates Inc.2924 Siskiyou Blvd Ste 200, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (714) 731-0061Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Joe and everyone there is so nice, professional and efficient! I get in and out quickly, which I love.
About Joseph Gatti, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801101100
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Gatti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Gatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Gatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Joseph Gatti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Gatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Gatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Gatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.