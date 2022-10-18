Joseph Fendley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Fendley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Fendley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joseph Fendley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR.
Joseph Fendley works at
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - 70W1707 Airport Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 767-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joseph Fendley?
Joe is an awesome PCP. He listens, is compassionate, and finds solutions. Even if I am unable to come in to the office he makes time to do a telehealth appointment when appropriate. I recently moved to this area are was very nervous to start a new PCP, he has exceeded my expectations.
About Joseph Fendley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003182387
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Fendley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Fendley accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Fendley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Joseph Fendley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Fendley.
