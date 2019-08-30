Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC
Overview
Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC is a Chiropractor in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Life University, Marietta GA.
Dr. Esposito works at
Locations
Health Plus Wellness Center950 Cobb Pkwy S Ste 190, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-7387
Health Plus Wellness Center1000 Whitlock Ave NW Ste 340, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (770) 427-7387
Health Plus Wellness Center3473 Satellite Blvd Ste 208N, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 427-7387
Health Plus Wellness Center7454 Hannover Pkwy S Ste 240, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 427-7387
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Joe & his staff for over 10 years. The fact that he is also a nutritionist has been a great help to me in improving my diet & overall health. I've experienced positive results from their adjustments, diet recommendations & supplements: less dizziness, less depression, weight loss, less pain.
About Dr. Joseph Esposito, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Life University, Marietta GA
