See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Joseph Eldridge, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Joseph Eldridge, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joseph Eldridge, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Joseph Eldridge works at Dispatch Health Nv Wagner PC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dispatch Health
    3841 W Charleston Blvd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-4443
    Monday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 10:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Joseph Eldridge?

Mar 15, 2022
Joseph has the type of compassion and care that you want your provider to have. I can honestly say he was the first person in 10+ years who took the time to make me feel like all of my concerns were being addressed. He didn't seem to be in a hurry to rush to the next patient. He genuinely listened and addressed each concern thoroughly.
— Mar 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Joseph Eldridge, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Joseph Eldridge, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joseph Eldridge to family and friends

Joseph Eldridge's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joseph Eldridge

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joseph Eldridge, APRN.

About Joseph Eldridge, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588202493
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joseph Eldridge, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Eldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Joseph Eldridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Joseph Eldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joseph Eldridge works at Dispatch Health Nv Wagner PC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Joseph Eldridge’s profile.

Joseph Eldridge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Eldridge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Eldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Eldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Joseph Eldridge, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.