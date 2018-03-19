Joseph Dutmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Dutmer, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joseph Dutmer, LCSW is a Psychologist in Brighton, CO.
Joseph Dutmer works at
Locations
Enhanced Glamour Day Spa36 S 18th Ave Ste G, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 659-8935
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care provider, easy to work with and helpful. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Joseph Dutmer, LCSW
- Psychology
- English
- 1326085259
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Dutmer accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Dutmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Joseph Dutmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Dutmer.
