Dr. Joseph Ditota, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ditota, OD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ditota, OD is an Optometrist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Ditota works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eyecare of Cny2901 Court St, Syracuse, NY 13208 Directions (315) 455-8933
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ditota?
I have been to many optometrists in the Syracuse area and have not found one that I have loved, for one reason or another. I have many eye conditions, both past and current that require a well rounded, knowledgeable provider. I have finally found one in Dr. DiTito, plus he is easy to talk to with a friendly, welcoming demeanor. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Joseph Ditota, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730258575
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditota accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditota works at
Dr. Ditota has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.