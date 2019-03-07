See All Psychologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Joseph Daus III, PHD

Psychology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Daus III, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Daus III works at Psych Care Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psych. Care Consultants LLC
    5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 843-5919
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Daus III, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487653259
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Daus III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daus III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daus III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daus III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daus III works at Psych Care Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Daus III’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daus III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daus III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daus III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daus III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

