Dr. Joseph Daus III, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Joseph Daus III, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Daus III, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Daus III works at
Locations
Psych. Care Consultants LLC5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-5919
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daus is very helpful, respectful, and straightforward. I appreciate his skills and comments.
About Dr. Joseph Daus III, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1487653259
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daus III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daus III accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daus III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daus III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daus III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daus III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daus III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.