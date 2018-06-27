See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Psychology
Overview

Joseph Cilona, PSY is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from (Master's In Medical Science).

Joseph Cilona works at Dr. Joseph Cilona in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Joseph Cilona
    236 W 27th St Ste 8RW-B, New York, NY 10001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 27, 2018
Jun 27, 2018
Dr. Cilona is beyond exceptional. He has truly changed the course of my life in the most positive ways imaginable. If you need a wonderful advocate who will help you with anything in your life, he is the person to see.
Nitania13 in Holmdel, NJ — Jun 27, 2018
About Joseph Cilona, PSY

  • Psychology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, French and Portuguese
  • 1801129085
Education & Certifications

  • Chicago Department Of Public Health
  • (Master's In Medical Science)
  • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Joseph Cilona, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Cilona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Joseph Cilona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Joseph Cilona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joseph Cilona works at Dr. Joseph Cilona in New York, NY. View the full address on Joseph Cilona’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Joseph Cilona. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Cilona.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Cilona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Cilona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

