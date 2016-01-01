Joseph Carter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Carter, PA
Overview
Joseph Carter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA.
Joseph Carter works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 741-5999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Spine and Orthopedic Center401 E Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 563-3307Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joseph Carter?
About Joseph Carter, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1740776020
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Carter works at
Joseph Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.