Joseph Carter, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Joseph Carter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA. 

Joseph Carter works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc in Lompoc, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc
    217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 741-5999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Spine and Orthopedic Center
    401 E Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 563-3307
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Joseph Carter, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1740776020
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Joseph Carter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Joseph Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joseph Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Carter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
