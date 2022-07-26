Overview

Dr. Joseph Brewer, OD is an Optometrist in Lakeside, AZ. They completed their residency with Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital



Dr. Brewer works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lakeside in Lakeside, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.