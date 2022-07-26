Dr. Joseph Brewer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Brewer, OD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Brewer, OD is an Optometrist in Lakeside, AZ. They completed their residency with Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital
Dr. Brewer works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside2963 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929 Directions (928) 307-4968
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Admar
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brewer?
Dr Brewer is great. I’m always pleased with his thoroughness and willingness to explain. He is why I come back. I miss Liz in the optical department. She was very good. The front desk seems to still need training. I am annoyed with having to constantly give them my ID and insurance. If they have not changed I see no need to scan them again and again. I do not love the woke gender questions. Ridiculous.
About Dr. Joseph Brewer, OD
- Optometry
- English, Portuguese
- Male
- 1467980904
Education & Certifications
- Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brewer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer works at
Dr. Brewer speaks Portuguese.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.