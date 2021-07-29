Dr. Bratton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Bratton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bratton, PHD is a Psychologist in Hilo, HI.
Locations
- 1 101 Aupuni St Ste 216, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 934-0544
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bratton's 3 diagnoses for my son (autism, RAD, ID) still stand 15 years later! It didn't take him long to see what was going on which was very helpful for this stressed out mom. Now that my son is going to turn 18 I see that Dr Bratton's insight really helped me to get my son the very best care. He was able to qualify for SPED. We also got him a Neurodevelopmental Therapy (NT) for 4 years and that was a game changer along with a special diet! My son is featured in the film Majic Pill for his diet. The International Christian Association of Neurodevelopmentalists (ICAN) has an amazing protocol tailor-made to each child. My son went from not being able to touch a doorknob or stand the lights and sound of a grocery store to where ppl say "are you sure he's autistic?" You must get NT if you have a sensory child! Dr Bratton's diagnosis is what helped me to fight for my son's care!
About Dr. Joseph Bratton, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1578641775
