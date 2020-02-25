Joseph Behler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Behler, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joseph Behler, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in Edgewood, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 176 Barnwood Dr Ste B, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-2500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behler has treated our daughter with dialectical behavior problems. He has a welcoming open personality and knowledge to address and advice solutions.
About Joseph Behler, MA
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316155120
