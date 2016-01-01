Dr. Joseph Baum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Baum, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Baum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gulfport, FL.
Dr. Baum works at
Locations
Center for Human Potential P.A.5301 Gulfport Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707 Directions (727) 894-9777
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Baum, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508893249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.