See All Chiropractors in Hallandale Beach, FL
Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC is a Chiropractor in Hallandale Beach, FL. 

Dr. Amunategui II works at Amunategui Chiropractic Center Inc. in Hallandale Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bruce Mark, DC
Dr. Bruce Mark, DC
10 (162)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Amunategui Chiropractic Center Inc.
    1025 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 458-1223
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amunategui II?

    Oct 15, 2020
    Saved my life, couldn't move my shoulder, my back was in bad shape, bad pain in my leg. After 4 to 5 sessions I was back to normal. I couldn't ask for more. Unlike most doctors, he sees you at your appointment time.
    Fred A — Oct 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amunategui II to family and friends

    Dr. Amunategui II's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Amunategui II

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC.

    About Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104838333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amunategui II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amunategui II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amunategui II works at Amunategui Chiropractic Center Inc. in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Amunategui II’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amunategui II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amunategui II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amunategui II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amunategui II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.