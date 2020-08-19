Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD is a Psychologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Graduate School Of Applied Psychology.
Dr. Amato works at
Locations
Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC2033 Wood St Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 677-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First appointment was a pleasant surprise! I felt heard, and was instilled with confidence that I can manage my condition, even if the road ahead is challenging. As a sufferer of Bipolar 2 who's just coming to grips with treatment, I know that I'm in good hands with Dr. Amato and his associates at the Center for Revitalizing Psychiatry.
About Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD
- Psychology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Newington Chldns Hosp
- Mercy Hosp
- Mery Hosp Med Ctr
- New York University Graduate School Of Applied Psychology
- Cathedral College
Dr. Amato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amato accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.
