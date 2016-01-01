Josefina Ascano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Josefina Ascano, APNC
Overview
Josefina Ascano, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
Josefina Ascano works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Clinic1825 Civic Center Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 642-8313
Ratings & Reviews
About Josefina Ascano, APNC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083967533
Frequently Asked Questions
