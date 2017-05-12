See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Jose Villa, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jose Villa, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Jose Villa works at University Hospital in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Health System
    4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 358-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2017
    NP Villa has been involved with my Afib treatment for over three years. His knowledge and professional demeanor is the best I have ever seen. He is now my Primary Care Manager (GP Doc) and I am completely satisfied with his care.
    Doug Minnig in San Antonio, TX — May 12, 2017
    Photo: Jose Villa, MSN
    About Jose Villa, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487661781
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jose Villa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jose Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jose Villa works at University Hospital in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Jose Villa’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jose Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Villa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
