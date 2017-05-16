See All Counselors in Wappingers Falls, NY
Jose Vasquez, LCSW

Counseling
3.5 (9)
Offers telehealth

Jose Vasquez, LCSW is a Counselor in Wappingers Falls, NY. 

Jose Vasquez works at Constance Defreest Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Pllc in Wappingers Falls, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Constance Defreest Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Pllc
    1285 Route 9 Ste 7B, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 632-2939
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 16, 2017
    I just saw a great therapist for my 10 year old son. my husband and i are very impressed with his knowledge and super easy ways with my son. My son has never connected with any therapist. Jose really knows his stuff. I will recommend him without any hesitation.
    Wappingers Falls, NY — May 16, 2017
    About Jose Vasquez, LCSW

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184796757
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jose Vasquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jose Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jose Vasquez works at Constance Defreest Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Pllc in Wappingers Falls, NY. View the full address on Jose Vasquez’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Jose Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Vasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

