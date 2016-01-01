Jose Valdivia Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jose Valdivia Jr, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jose Valdivia Jr, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6501 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 591-2704
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jose Valdivia Jr, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194264952
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Valdivia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Valdivia Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Valdivia Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Valdivia Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Valdivia Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.