Jose Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Ruiz, FNP
Overview
Jose Ruiz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Jose Ruiz works at
Locations
-
1
El Paso Wellness and Healthcare Center P.A.840 E Redd Rd Bldg 2, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 845-2220
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jose Ruiz?
About Jose Ruiz, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629669023
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Ruiz works at
Jose Ruiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.