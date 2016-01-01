See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Duluth, MN
Jose Rodriguez, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
Jose Rodriguez, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Jose Rodriguez works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805

Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis of the Shoulder

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    About Jose Rodriguez, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    • English
    • Male
    • 1083650394
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

