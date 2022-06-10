See All Physicians Assistants in Ocala, FL
Jose Mercado, PA

Ear, Nose, and Throat (Physician Assistant)
Jose Mercado, PA is an Ear, Nose, and Throat Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL. 

Jose Mercado works at Ocala Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocala Ear Nose & Throat
    2120 SW 22ND PL, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-5042

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Dizziness
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 10, 2022
    Very Friendly, Professional and listens to your problem. Responds with a cure and advice for prevention. Very pleased with the results. I have been a patient for about 2 yrs. and I am very pleased. I will go back.
    Jun 10, 2022
    About Jose Mercado, PA

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat (Physician Assistant)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740376250
    Education & Certifications

    • Miami-Dade College
    Jose Mercado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jose Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jose Mercado works at Ocala Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Jose Mercado’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Jose Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Mercado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

