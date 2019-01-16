See All Nurse Practitioners in Hialeah, FL
Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jose Lora, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.

Jose Lora works at Altagracia Victoria, MD in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victoria Medical Group
    2387 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-4447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Health Screening
High Cholesterol
Diabetes
Health Screening
High Cholesterol

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Health Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jose Lora, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447764824
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hospital Luis E Aybar/ Moscoso Puello
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University (Fiu)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jose Lora, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jose Lora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jose Lora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jose Lora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jose Lora works at Altagracia Victoria, MD in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Jose Lora’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jose Lora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Lora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Lora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Lora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

