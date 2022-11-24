Jose Flores, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jose Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jose Flores, CNP
Offers telehealth
Jose Flores, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Jose Flores works at
First Choice Community Healthcare2001 Centro Familiar Blvd Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Directions (505) 873-7400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Good observation skills, caring, pleasant and competent.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1861466740
Jose Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jose Flores accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jose Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Flores speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Jose Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.