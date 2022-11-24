See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Jose Flores, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Jose Flores, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Jose Flores works at First Choice Community Healthcare in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Choice Community Healthcare
    2001 Centro Familiar Blvd Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 873-7400
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2022
    Good observation skills, caring, pleasant and competent.
    DK — Nov 24, 2022
    About Jose Flores, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861466740
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jose Flores, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jose Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jose Flores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jose Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jose Flores works at First Choice Community Healthcare in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Jose Flores’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jose Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

