Dr. Dergan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Dergan, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jose Dergan, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Doral, FL.
Dr. Dergan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mirta N. Matos Psy.d P.A.8249 NW 36th St Ste 102, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 599-1970
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dergan?
Dr. Dergan approach inspire trust. During the visit he makes you feel comfortable and at easy. He is also very knowledgeable with a long experience in dealing with all aspects of behavior problems. I had visited him at various times when I needed and really have helped me.
About Dr. Jose Dergan, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1629160817
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dergan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dergan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dergan works at
Dr. Dergan speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dergan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dergan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dergan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dergan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.