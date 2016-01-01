See All Otolaryngologists in Hialeah, FL
Jose Acebal, NP

Ear, Nose, and Throat
31 years of experience

Overview

Jose Acebal, NP is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Jose Acebal works at South Florida ENT Associates in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hialeah Office
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 608, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 557-4016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Infection
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Jose Acebal, NP

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821234790
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
