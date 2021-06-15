Jorida Lulaj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jorida Lulaj, NP
Overview
Jorida Lulaj, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Jorida Lulaj works at
Locations
Arizona Pulmonary Specialists9700 N 91st St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-2000
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Jorida 'Ida' Lulaj NP is a caring, compassionate medical professional. She is an 'engaged listener' with he patients.. After sharing my family's lung cancer history, and the fact that the home I grew up in as a child had a significant radon gas exposure, Ida ordered a baseline cat scan. An area of concern was noted. After repeat scans every few months, a change was noted in the area. Ida ordered a biopsy. A malignancy had developed. This malignancy has been found early in my lung due to Ida Lulaj's comprehensive medical expertise. She has literally saved my life as I remain asymptomatic. I am forever grateful to Jorida Lulaj NP.
About Jorida Lulaj, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679973911
Frequently Asked Questions
Jorida Lulaj accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jorida Lulaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jorida Lulaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jorida Lulaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jorida Lulaj, there are benefits to both methods.