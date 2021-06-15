See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Jorida Lulaj, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Jorida Lulaj, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jorida Lulaj, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Jorida Lulaj works at Arizona Pulmonary Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Pulmonary Specialists
    9700 N 91st St Ste A200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 614-2000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jorida Lulaj?

    Jun 15, 2021
    Jorida 'Ida' Lulaj NP is a caring, compassionate medical professional. She is an 'engaged listener' with he patients.. After sharing my family's lung cancer history, and the fact that the home I grew up in as a child had a significant radon gas exposure, Ida ordered a baseline cat scan. An area of concern was noted. After repeat scans every few months, a change was noted in the area. Ida ordered a biopsy. A malignancy had developed. This malignancy has been found early in my lung due to Ida Lulaj's comprehensive medical expertise. She has literally saved my life as I remain asymptomatic. I am forever grateful to Jorida Lulaj NP.
    Linda Thomas, Scottsdale, AZ — Jun 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jorida Lulaj, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jorida Lulaj, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jorida Lulaj to family and friends

    Jorida Lulaj's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jorida Lulaj

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jorida Lulaj, NP.

    About Jorida Lulaj, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679973911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jorida Lulaj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jorida Lulaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jorida Lulaj works at Arizona Pulmonary Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Jorida Lulaj’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jorida Lulaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jorida Lulaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jorida Lulaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jorida Lulaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jorida Lulaj, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.