Jorge Ibarra, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jorge Ibarra, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Jorge Ibarra works at Champaign Dental Group in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EP Family Doctor Border Regional Family Medicine
    2270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste M-N, El Paso, TX 79938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 855-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Jorge Ibarra, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457776882
Frequently Asked Questions

Jorge Ibarra, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Jorge Ibarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Jorge Ibarra works at Champaign Dental Group in El Paso, TX.

Jorge Ibarra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jorge Ibarra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jorge Ibarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jorge Ibarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

