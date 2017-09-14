Dr. Flechas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Flechas, MPH
Overview
Dr. Jorge Flechas, MPH is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC.
Dr. Flechas works at
Locations
Dr. Sharon Norling80 Doctors Dr Ste 3, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 684-3233
Fifth Avenue Internal Medicine and Geriatrics PA724 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 693-3015
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Flechas has been our family doctor for 15 years. He diagnosed my husband's papillary thyroid cancer on our very first visit. He is attentive, knowledgeable, and teaches you about your illnesses as he goes.
About Dr. Jorge Flechas, MPH
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1548335730
Dr. Flechas accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Flechas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Flechas works at
Dr. Flechas speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Flechas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flechas.
