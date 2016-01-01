Jordyn Drees, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordyn Drees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jordyn Drees, OTR
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jordyn Drees, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Virginia, MN.
Jordyn Drees works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health Virginia-Iron Range Rehabilitation901 9th St N Ste 100, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordyn Drees?
About Jordyn Drees, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1740637578
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordyn Drees accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jordyn Drees using Healthline FindCare.
Jordyn Drees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordyn Drees works at
Jordyn Drees has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordyn Drees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordyn Drees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordyn Drees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.