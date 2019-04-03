Jordyn Astorino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jordyn Astorino, PA-C
Overview
Jordyn Astorino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Erie, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3822 Colonial Ave, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 835-1331
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jordyn was professional, compassionate and went above and beyond to care for my daughter. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Jordyn Astorino, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518336544
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordyn Astorino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jordyn Astorino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordyn Astorino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordyn Astorino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordyn Astorino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.