Jordan Wagner, PA

Family Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jordan Wagner, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niles, MI. 

Jordan Wagner works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Trustmark Companies
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2022
    She is a wonderful doctor always there when u need help or any questions on things she has been the best doctor I have had
    About Jordan Wagner, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831383074
