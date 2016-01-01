Jordan Vaughan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Vaughan, APN
Offers telehealth
Jordan Vaughan, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Jordan Vaughan works at
Centennial Women's Group - Nashville330 23rd Ave N Ste 250, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6880
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
About Jordan Vaughan, APN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
1083981815
- Vanderbilt University
