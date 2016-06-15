Jordan Spoon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordan Spoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jordan Spoon, PA-C
Jordan Spoon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Jordan Spoon works at
-
1
Thomas Dermatology9097 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
How was your appointment with Jordan Spoon?
My daughter had a mass on her back. She made an appointment at Thomas Dermatology. PA Jordan said that the lump on her back was called a Lipoma was about 4cm. She advised my daughter to have it removed & an appointment was made. This morning, even though the clinic was very busy and crowded, PA Jordan took her time, talked my daughter through the procedure of removing such a large Lipoma. I highly recommend PA Jordan and Thomas Dermatology.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Jordan Spoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jordan Spoon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Spoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jordan Spoon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Spoon.
