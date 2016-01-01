Jordan Schmitter accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Schmitter, PA-C
Overview
Jordan Schmitter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD.
Jordan Schmitter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-2575
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordan Schmitter?
About Jordan Schmitter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699143222
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Schmitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordan Schmitter works at
Jordan Schmitter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Schmitter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Schmitter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Schmitter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.