Jordan Ridder, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jordan Ridder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. 

Jordan Ridder works at Knoxville Institute of Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Institute of Dermatology
    6516 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 450-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Alopecia Areata
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Alopecia Areata
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Areata
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Electrodesiccation and Curettage
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts

About Jordan Ridder, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134648355
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Kentucky, Lexington
Frequently Asked Questions

Jordan Ridder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordan Ridder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jordan Ridder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jordan Ridder works at Knoxville Institute of Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Jordan Ridder’s profile.

Jordan Ridder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Ridder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Ridder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Ridder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

