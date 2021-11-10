Jordan Praytor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jordan Praytor, PA-C
Overview
Jordan Praytor, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR.
Locations
Dermatology Clinic, Salem, OR2441 Grear St Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 364-3321Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I typically am very nervous at these appointments butJordan made me feel very comfortable and cared for. This is a rarity that should not be so rare.
About Jordan Praytor, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518238666
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Praytor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Praytor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

2 patients have reviewed Jordan Praytor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Praytor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Praytor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Praytor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.