Jordan Logan, NP
Jordan Logan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boulder, CO.
Mental Health Center of Boulder County Inc1333 Iris Ave, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 443-8500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Jordan Logan has been hugely helpful both during times of acute crisis and while transitioning between medications. He strikes a good balance between providing expert counsel and helping me find what best fits my preferences (e.g. trading off side effects and managing risk). He is not only professional in his capacity to prescribe medication but also in the support he gives during our sessions.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184053324
Jordan Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
