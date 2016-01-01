Jordan Litvak, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordan Litvak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jordan Litvak, LCSW
Overview
Jordan Litvak, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Chicago, IL.
Jordan Litvak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy605 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordan Litvak?
About Jordan Litvak, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1609315662
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Litvak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordan Litvak works at
2 patients have reviewed Jordan Litvak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Litvak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Litvak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Litvak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.