Dr. Jordan Hui, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Hui, OD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Hui, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Hui works at
Locations
-
1
Sam's Club Optical 30-81775101 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 898-2383
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hui?
Excellent service, professional, makes sure you understands everything discussed during exam, pleasant staff, no waiting. Highly recommend Dr Hui Office inside SAMs club on Pecos
About Dr. Jordan Hui, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1164638169
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hui works at
Dr. Hui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.