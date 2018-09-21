Jordan Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jordan Harper, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jordan Harper, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Jordan Harper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Associates PA801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 584-8588
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordan Harper?
Jordan is wonderful! She listens very well to patient concerns and asks thorough questions. She helped us logistically with some issues regarding allergy shots for my son. She has gone above and beyond every time my son has seen her. I couldn’t recommend her more!
About Jordan Harper, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275984080
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordan Harper works at
Jordan Harper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.