Jordan Daniels accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Daniels, PA
Overview
Jordan Daniels, PA is a Physician Assistant in Visalia, CA.
Jordan Daniels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Healthcare Network401 E School Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (866) 960-3426
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordan Daniels?
About Jordan Daniels, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811478035
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordan Daniels works at
Jordan Daniels has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.