Dr. Jordan Conley, OD
Dr. Jordan Conley, OD is an Optometrist in Ashland, KY.
Vision Center 30-263812504 US Route 60, Ashland, KY 41102 Directions (606) 929-9432
Dr. Aristotle J. Lysandrou O.d.451 River Hill Dr, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 929-9432
- Optometry
- English
- 1376929067
Dr. Conley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Conley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.