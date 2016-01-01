Jordan Carley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jordan Carley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jordan Carley, APRN
Overview
Jordan Carley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University, Msn Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
Jordan Carley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Intermountain Healthcare - S Rainbow1000 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 216-3346
-
2
Balanced Life Behavioral Health5580 W Flamingo Rd Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 997-4455Monday5:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 8:00pmThursday5:00pm - 8:00pmFriday5:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pmSunday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordan Carley?
About Jordan Carley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 4 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1215363213
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University, Msn Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Nevada State College
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Carley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jordan Carley works at
Jordan Carley speaks Bulgarian.
Jordan Carley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Carley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Carley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Carley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.