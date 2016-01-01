See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Jordan Carley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Jordan Carley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University, Msn Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Jordan Carley works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Healthcare - S Rainbow
    1000 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 216-3346
  2. 2
    Balanced Life Behavioral Health
    5580 W Flamingo Rd Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 997-4455
    Monday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Behavioral Problems of Dementia
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Behavioral Problems of Dementia

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Behavioral Problems of Dementia
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Sleep Disorders
    About Jordan Carley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian
    NPI Number
    • 1215363213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Kentucky University, Msn Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
    Undergraduate School
    • Nevada State College
